Save the date: Annual Geminids meteor shower from Dec 7 to 17

An average of 40 or more meteors per hour can be observed under a dark and cloudless sky after midnight of the Geminids meteor shower peak activity, PAGASA said. PAGASA/Handout

MANILA - Mark your calendars as this year's annual Geminids meteor shower will be observed from December 7 to 17, according to PAGASA.

Its peak will be on the night of December 13 until early morning of December 14, PAGASA said.

An average of 40 or more meteors per hour can be observed under a dark and cloudless sky after midnight of its peak activity, it said.

The Geminids, which appear to radiate from the constellation of Gemini, do not originate from a comet unlike other meteors but from an asteroid (3200 Phaethon), according to the astronomical bureau.

"Meteors from this shower are very rocky and gritty and slightly easier to see compared to the other showers," it said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES