Robredo, partner group raise P71 million for typhoon victims

Vice President Leni Robredo visits hard-hit areas in the province of Albay on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, as part of her office’s ongoing relief operations for families affected by the recent typhoons. OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday her office and its partner group Kaya Natin raised some P71 million for typhoon victims.

The Office of the Vice President will shift its focus on rehabilitating devastated communities beginning Dec. 11 in Guinobatan town, Albay, Robredo said.

The project "BAHAYanihan" will build homes for residents whose houses were submerged in lahar brought by Super Typhoon Rolly last month, she said.

"Pinaparamdam natin sa mga permanently nawalan ng bahay na hindi sila papabayaan. Pero pangalawa na tingin ko as important, pinaparamdam natin doon sa mga tutulong iyong sense of community na hindi lang inaasikaso iyong sarili pero nagsasakripisyo para sa iba," she said in her weekly radio show.

(We want people who lost their homes feel that they are not neglected. Secondly, I think this is just as important, to let those giving help feel the sense of community, that people don't only focus on themselves but also sacrifice for others.)

"Mas ine-encourage sana natin iyong mga LGU kung makahanap sila ng relocation site, iyon iyong ipa-prioritize natin sa tulong... Hindi tayo makakapagawa ng mas permanenteng bahay kung danger zone iyong area. So hopefully by Christmas mayroon nang makalipat."

(We encourage local government units to look for a relocation site, which we prioritize... We can't build permanent homes if the area is in a danger zone. So hopefully by Christmas people will be relocated.)

The OVP will also focus on providing livelihood for fishermen whose boats were destroyed after the series of storms that lashed Luzon from October, she added.

Typhoon Rolly, which made landfall on Nov. 1, affected more than 1 million people in the Bicol region, and damaged more than 145,000 houses, of which, over 35,000 were totally destroyed, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest report.