NLEX seeks more time to fix RFID issues; Gatchalian insists on action

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corp. appealed to the Valenzuela City government for more time to address worsening vehicular traffic in the city related to the company's RFID system.

In a letter addressed to Mayor Rex Gatchalian dated Saturday, NLEX Corp. president and general manager J. Luigi Bautista said the company started to implement the 100-percent RFID program only last Tuesday.

Gatchalian has threatened to suspend NLEX's business permit if its management fails to fix the traffic issues connected to the RFID installation drive.

"We most respectfully seek the indulgence of your good office to be given a reasonable period of 15 days within which to respond to the concerns raised in your letter. We have already mobilized the relevant teams to submit their findings and recommendations," Bautista said.

"As an initial step, we would also like to be given the opportunity to conduct a structured observation visit for you together with the representatives of the Toll Regulatory Board.

"This may provide a venue by which we can collectively look at both the concerns and challenges at this very early stage of RFID contactless and cashless implementation in the entire NLEX/SCTEX network."

Gatchalian thanked NLEX through his social media account for responding with a letter.

Still, however, it did not solve the issue, the mayor said.

"With all due respect, the RFID system in your tolls have been there for years, in one form or another (eztrip, etc). You had years to fix it but you did not. So by saying that Dec. 1 is the date of reckoning clearly is not factual," Gatchalian said.

"Matagal na po yan RFID niyo na sira, noon lang minority ng lanes niyo ang RFID kaya hindi lahat napapansin. Pero ngayon na mandatory na sa lahat gamitin lumalabas ang mga problema na matagal na dapat nasugpo kung binigyan niyo lang ng sapat na attention."

(Your RFID has been malfunctioning for years, but RFID lanes were a minority back then. Only now that the RFID has become mandatory has the problem you should have solved a long time ago become noticeable.)

Gatchalian reiterated his demand that the RFID issues should be resolved as soon as possible or motorists will have to continue their daily ordeal.

"The suffering Valenzuelano public can no longer wait for another 15 days as you requested. The suffering has to stop. It's already taking its toll on the economic, mental, and general well being of our citizens. SOLUTIONS NGAYON HINDI BUKAS.

"In short this letter falls short of concrete action plans, solutions and fixes."