Minors and elderly allowed to go out in QC only if buying essentials

Mayor Joy Belmonte. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Quezon City's local government on Sunday said it will restrict the movement of minors and the elderly following the guidelines issued by the national government on quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila.

Quezon City said that it has raised the age of authorized individuals allowed to go out to 18 years old.

"In the city’s revised guidelines, persons between 18 to 65 years old are allowed to leave home, provided that they have company ID, school ID or any government-issued ID," the LGU said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

Persons younger or older than the permitted ages may leave home only for buying essentials, it added.

“For most of us, especially families with younger children, we have to forego some of our Christmas traditions like travelling and eating out together. But in exchange, this will give us peace of mind as we’ll remain safe and COVID-free,” said QC Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Minors below 18 will be allowed to go out only for essential needs such as medical or dental appointments and will need to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.

The parent or guardian should likewise supervise the minor in observing health protocols such as wearing of face masks, regular handwashing, and physical distancing.

Traditional caroling is prohibited.

The LGU however will still allow “Simbang Gabi” and community fireworks displays, but in accordance with health protocols and guidelines.

"Attendees of Simbang Gabi should not exceed 30 percent of the venue’s capacity and basic health protocols must be followed, such as social distancing and wearing of face masks and face shields."

Fireworks displays will only be allowed in designated locations such as the Quezon Memorial Circle and Eastwood and must be livestreamed online.