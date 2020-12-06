Gov't warns vs hoax on new lockdown this holiday season

Lines form from as far back as Palanca and Villalobos streets as devotees attend First Friday mass at the Quiapo Church in Manila on December 04, 2020 following physical distancing protocols. The mass marks the start of devotional activities leading to the annual "traslacion," which is celebrated in January. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The government on Sunday warned the public not to believe a hoax saying it will impose another lockdown this holiday season.

Reports have been circulating on social media saying the government would reimpose strict quarantine measures from Dec. 23 this year to Jan. 3 next year.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque described the report as fake news.

The spokesman of the National Task Force against COVID-19 also warned the public against believing in unverified information about COVID-19.

“Everyone is strongly advised not to believe news or information coming from unverified sources. Please ensure you verify or ask authorities or trusted organizations about the veracity of such information before believing and passing it around. Let us not be instruments of fake news distribution and help our fellow kababayans,” said NTF Spokesperson, retired Gen. Restituto Padilla.

Valenzuela City also warned against a similar hoax saying a lockdown would be imposed in the city from Dec. 19 to Jan. 1.

The Philippines confirmed 1,768 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 439,834.

The country has a total of 22,646 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The number of confirmed new cases of the disease has been going down in recent weeks.