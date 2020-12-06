China increased patrols in disputed sea during pandemic: report

Zhaoyu-class patrol ships at Scarborough Shoal, May 14, 2020. Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative-Center for Strategic and International Studies

MANILA – The Chinese Coast Guard increased its frequency of patrols in Scarborough Shoal and other areas in the disputed South China Sea amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a US-based think tank said in a report published Friday.

At least one CCG vessel or "often two" broadcasted from Scarborough Shoal on 287 of the last 366 days versus 162 days the previous year, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative-Center for Strategic and International Studies (AMTI-CSIS).

It added that ships patrolling Second Thomas Shoal "often made loops" around Half-Moon Shoal, some 60 nautical miles off Palawan where Philippine authorities arrested 11 Chinese nationals for poaching in 2014.

"AIS (Automatic Identification System) data shows a remarkably consistent level of CCG presence at Scarborough, Second Thomas, Luconia, and Vanguard. But even this is likely an undercount, as many coastguard ships still do not broadcast AIS signals or do so infrequently," the report said.

The AMTI cited data from May 14, when AIS did not detect any vessel at Scarborough shoal but high-resolution satellite image shows two Zhaoyu-class patrol vessels.

"Southeast Asian claimants largely refrain from deploying law enforcement or naval vessels to contest these routine patrols. This suggests that China is successfully normalizing its presence," it said.

The report also noted that a patrol route in Vanguard Bank off Vietnam's southeast coast was added since July.

"The submerged bank is near the site of a months-long standoff between China and Vietnam over oil and gas drilling in 2019. It had gone quiet until CCG vessels began persistent patrols in July. That coincides with Hanoi’s decision to cancel planned drilling in Block 06-01—the site of the 2019 standoff," it read.

"Given the presence of important energy resources and the vulnerable DK1 platforms at Vanguard Bank, whether Hanoi will more actively contest the CCG’s newest patrol route bears watching."

There is still no comment from Chinese officials on the AMTI-CSIS report.