332 foreigners in alleged cybercrime ops arrested in Tarlac

MANILA - Authorities arrested last week 332 foreigners without work visas and allegedly involved in cybercrime operations in Bamban town, Tarlac, the Bureau of Immigration said Sunday.

Of this number, 323 were Chinese, 8 were Malaysian, and 1 was Indonesian, the bureau said.

"They were reportedly involved in online gambling, internet fraud, and cybercrime operations,” BI commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

"They were conducting clandestine operations. Their worksite was in a compound that was under construction, and they didn't leave the premises as they already have their barracks there."

The foreigners face deportation for violation of the Philippine Immigration Act, the bureau said.

The Philippines earlier this year suspended the issuance of visa upon arrival to Chinese tourists, who allegedly use it to enter and work in the country without proper documents.