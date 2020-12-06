2 minors nabbed in Zamboanga City buy-bust operation

Photo courtesy of Marco Miguel.

ZAMBOANGA CITY - At least P850,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs were confiscated in a buy-bust operation conducted by the police in Sitio Socorro, Barangay Mercedes, Zamboanga City Sunday.

Among those who were nabbed were two minors aged 14 and 15, and 3 others who are supposedly their relatives.

According to Police Station 4 Culianan Station Commander Police Major Chester Natividad, the suspects had been under surveillance before they were arrested on Sunday.

Recovered from the suspects were 3 large plastic sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P850,000, one P1,000 bill and 299 pieces of fake money.

The suspects are currently under police custody, and will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

- report from Jewel Reyes