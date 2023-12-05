MANILA - Sen. Francis Tolentino said he will sponsor with Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa a measure establishing a national preventive mechanism against torture, cruel, and inhuman or degrading punishment in detention centers.

Tolentino said the proposed mechanism will aim for more transparency in jails, penitentiaries, and detention centers

The senator, chair of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, made the remarks to reporters following a public dialogue with visiting members of the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture and other Cruel, Inhumane or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNSPT).

The UN subcommittee said it is in the country to work with the Philippines "to engage on constructive dialogue and assist to fulfill international obligations in relation to prevention of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment."

Tolentino said the meeting had "nothing to do with the ICC, it's a different United Nations convention."

He said the UN panel is in the country for an assessment in preparation for assistance it will give the government in January.

"They have promised us that they will be resource persons during the hearings to be conducted by the Senate committee on justice and human rights," he said.

Dela Rosa said a national preventive mechanism will comply with the Optional Protocol on the Convention Against Torture, Cruel and Inhuman or Degrading Punishment OPCAT). The Philippines ratified the treaty in 2012.

Dela Rosa said he will be co-authoring the bill, which he said will make the Philippines compliant with the treaty.

"So, as a state party to that convention, we have to comply with that. That legislation is very much required," he said.

