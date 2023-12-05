Phivolcs

MANILA (UPDATED) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday afternoon and was felt scores of kilometers away in Metro Manila, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tectonic tremor hit some 18 kilometers southeast of Lubang town at 4:23 p.m. It had a depth of 60 kilometers.

The earthquake may spawn aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

The quake sent workers out of buildings in parts of Metro Manila and temporarily disrupted train operations.

Lubang Mayor Michael Orayani said they felt their municipal hall shaking during the earthquake.

"Kahit alam namin na matibay yung building namin, ramdam yung pag-uga. May nabasag kami dito sa opisina dahil ramdam naming yung pagyanig," he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

The mayor said he advised local officials to check potential quake damage.

The earthquake was felt at a "strong" Intensity 5 in Lubang, Occidental Mindoro and in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro. This intensity could cause strong shaking throughout buildings and make hanging objects swing violently, according to Phivolcs.

It said the quake was felt in other areas at the following intensities.

"Moderately strong" Intensity 4 - Makati, Quezon City and Taguig in Metro Manila; Malolos, Meycauayan, Obando, and Plaridel in Bulacan;

Floridablanca, Pampanga; San Jose, Batangas; Tagaytay, Cavite

"Weak" Intensity 3 - Caloocan and Pasig in Metro Manila; Cuenca and Talisay in Batangas; Bacoor and General Trias in Cavite; Rodriguez, Rizal; Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro

"Slightly felt" Intensity 2 - Marikina; San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan;

Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija; Lucban, Quezon; San Mateo, Rizal; Odiongan, Romblon

"Scarcely Perceptible" Intensity I - San Fernando, Pampanga; San Pedro, Laguna; Mauban, Quezon

