Senators and employees of the Philippine Senate vacate the building after an earthquake was felt in Manila on December 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANLA - It was supposed to be a confidential meeting between Senator Francis Tolentino, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, and Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime FlorCruz.

The agenda: the presence of 135 Chinese militia vessels in Julian Felipe Reef, and the December 11 Christmas convoy of civilians to be ferried in the West Philippine Sea by 40 ships.

An earthquake, however, spoiled the meeting.

Just minutes after their closed door meeting started, the shaking inside the Senate building started, prompting Tolentino. Enrique, FlorCruz, and their staff to leave the building.

The group joined Senate employees in walking out of the building.

Manalo, when asked what they were able to discuss with Tolentino said: “To call on the Senator (Tolentino)... We just talked.”

Manalo no longer elaborated.

Tolentino said FlorCruz visited him today for “consultation.”

“Sinamahan siya ni Secretary Manalo. Hindi natapos ang aming pagu-usap kasi lumindol. Ngayon, bahagi ng aming napag-usapan yung presence ng 135 boats sa Julian Felipe Reef at yung mangyayari sa December 11,” Tolentino told journalists.

“Tinanong ko kung ano yung naririnig nyang plano ng Beijing tungkol doon sa Christmas convoy. Hindi natapos ang aming pagu-usap. Lumindol na,” he added.

Tolentino’s fear is seeing those joining the Christmas convoy getting harassed by Chinese forces while traveling in the West Philippine Sea, which China insists, is part of their territory.

“Baka hindi lang yun ang kinakabahan ako. Baka may gawin na silang iba kasi nagawa na nila kahat yung laser beam, cannoning. Ito maliit na sibilyan na ito. Huwag naman dapat nilang gawin yun,” Tolentino said.

Despite apprehensions, Tolentino maintained that Filipinos should continue to assert their ownership of the West Philippine Sea.

“Hindi (dapat i-cancel ang Christmas convoy), ako nga ang nakiusap sa Coast Guard na i-escort sila eh. Kasi karapatan natin ‘yan. Lugar natin ‘yan. Bakit tayo matatakot magdala ng pamasko sa sarili nating lugar? Bakit tayo hihingi ng paalam e hindi naman tayo namamasko sa kanila. Tayo ang nagbibigay ng aguinaldo sa sarili nating bakuran — bakit tayo hihingi ng permiso sa China?,” he pointed out.

“Ang sabi sa akin ni Amb. Flor, ilang beses na rin siyang pinatatawag sa Beijing, ng Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he added.

The Christmas convoy will be accompanied by international media companies when they embark on their journey in the West Philippine Sea, according to the senator.

The Senate session resumed after less than an hour of suspension.