Leila de Lima is new Liberal Party spokesperson

Senator Leila de Lima greets members of the press outside the PNP Custodial Jail in Camp Crame, Quezon City on November 13, 2023. De Lima was granted bail by Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Judge Hon. Gener Gito and will be released after more than 6 years of incarceration. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Liberal Party (LP) has appointed former Sen. Leila de Lima as its new spokesperson.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, LP president, said in a statement Tuesday that De Lima — a long-time LP member — was designated as the party's official spokesperson during a meeting Monday.

De Lima "committed to resume her active role in advocating and enhancing the Party’s advocacy on good governance, social justice and liberalism," Lagman noted.

De Lima was previously appointed as the party's vice president for policy, platform, and advocacy.

"She has not revealed, however, her future political plans pending thorough consultation with allies and kin," Lagman said.

De Lima, who was temporarily freed after being allowed to post bail for her third and last drug case, said she was "honored and grateful" for the designation.

"I hope to convey our Party's message of reforms and advocacy on good governance, social justice and civil liberties," she said in a statement Tuesday.