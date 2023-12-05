MANILA — Law schools in the provinces are "faring better" in the Bar, with some of their graduates placing among the top 20 passers in this year's examinations, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

“I think, kasi ang access ngayon to legal education spread out na eh, the provincial law schools, they’re faring better in the Bar,” SC Associate Justice and 2023 Bar chairperson Ramon Paul Hernando said in a press conference.

Ephraim Bie, a University of Sto. Tomas graduate, topped the 2023 bar examinations.



The following Bar passers completed the top 20, the SC said:

List of examinees who obtained the 20 highest ratings. SC Public Information Office

A total of 3,812 out of 10,387 takers passed the 2023 Bar exams. This is equivalent to a passing rate of 36.77 percent, according to Hernando.

In 2022, the passing rate was higher at 43.47 percent. Hernando refused to say if this meant that the 2023 exams were more difficult.

“It’s not far off from the immediately preceding Bar and we really feel that these are for entry level professionals,” Hernando said.

While others passed the Bar with just one take, others had to take the exams several times.

“Masaya po... sobrang halaga. This is my third time already and my previous score was 74.6, so ngayon po, nasungkit din,” said Joy Grace Duremdes.

Jerwin Patacsil, a first-time Bar taker said, “Sobrang hirap, sobrang hirap, pero kinaya naman... Matulog muna [ako], ta's trabaho, tulong sa bayan.”