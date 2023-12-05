Herbosa urges mask-wearing amid increase in cases of respiratory illness

Commuters at a sidewalk along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Nov. 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - As cases of respiratory illnesses rise, Health Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa said Tuesday that wearing face masks is highly recommended for the elderly, children and persons with comorbidity.

Those who have flu-like symptoms should also wear face masks, he said.

"As of now, wala pang ('walking pneumonia') outbreak sa Pilipinas. Although, nakita nyo, dumadami ang respiratory illness. COVID, ang ating Presidente meron. Tapos, karamihan dyan merong ubo, sipon. Yung iba hindi naman nagpapa-test, so hindi natin masabi kung COVID din yun," Herbosa said in an interview after the Commission on Appointments confirmed his appointment as health secretary.

"Kung kayo ay elderly, or meron kayong comorbidity at pupunta kayo sa mataong lugar, it's better to bring your mask. Ganun din kung kayo ay may ubo, sipon, practice your cough etiquette. Kung pwedeng huwag ka nang pumunta sa opisina or sa eskwela, mag-bahay na lang until mag-recover kayo para wala nang mahawang iba pang cases,” Herbosa added.

The DOH Epidemiology Bureau is closely monitoring the number of respiratory cases in the country, Herbosa assured the public.

SENATORS ARE GETTING SICK AGAIN

A number of senators have also been ill, prompting the Senate to relax rules on attendance.

Only Sen. Cynthia Villar has so far opted to confirm her condition publicly.

"I was positive last Thursday p.m. I'm negative today as per antigen. I'm waiting for the RT-PCR result," Villar said in a text message to media.

Herbosa, meanwhile, reminded the senators and Senate employees to observe health protocols.

"'Yung public health standard. Natutunan na natin to ‘di ba? Pag uubo ka, tatakpan mo (ang bibig mo) with your elbow or with your tissue. Wash your hands frequently. And of course, yung mga elderly magpa-vaccinate against flu and pneumococcal. May mga available vaccines," he said.

Herbosa confirmed that COVID cases are rising but the numbers are not as high as in recent years.

"Tinatawag namin doon endemic, pareho lang 'yung numbers. Pero meron tayong advisory para mag-ingat ang ating mga kababayan. Lalo na may mga party ngayon. Kung meron kang ubo, sipon huwag ka nang sumali sa party. Kasi nga, baka mahawa mo pa yung mga kasama mo doon," he said.

GRATEFUL HERBOSA

Herbosa said he is gratefully to finally confirmed be after three attempts at the Commission on Appointments.

He was bypassed twice — for lack of time to tackle his appointment — when session adjourned last June and then again in September.

"Actually, pangatlo ko na to. Last attempt," he said, smiling.

Now that he's finally confirmed, Herbosa promised to fully and actively implement the Universal Health Care law.

RELATED VIDEO