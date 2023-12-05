Earthquake disrupts lower House operations



The House hearing on SMNI is interrupted, advising people to vacate the building, following an earthquake that was felt in parts of Metro Manila.

MANILA - An earthquake disrupted the plenary session and committee hearings at the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The lower House was conducting its plenary session in the plenary hall and other committee hearings in other venues in the Batasan Pambansa Complex when the earthquake struck.

House personnel had varied reactions to the quake, with some not even realizing there was a quake until the House's alarm system got triggered.

The alarm sent personnel, from House officials, congressmen, to employees, members of the media, visitors and even the vendors manning the ongoing bazaar at the North Wing lobby to the designated evacuation grounds.

The personnel were told to return to the buildings minutes later as there was no reported damage or problems caused by the quake.