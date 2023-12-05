DOJ launches own human rights and gender protection office

The Department of Justice launched its own human rights and gender protection office Monday.

Coinciding with the celebration of National Human Rights Consciousness Week, the DOJ inaugurated its Human Rights Office and Gender and Development Special Protection Office.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in his statement read by Undersecretary Brigido Dulay that consultations with other relevant government offices were done by the department before the creation of the two offices.

"This is monumental as it is novel, for, in the DOJ’s 126 years of existence, there are now dedicated offices meant to carry out this vision of a more humane and human rights-centric justice system that shall deliver 'real justice in real time,'" Remulla said.

Remulla stated that since last year, policies and programs have been instituted, among them, the setting of new guidelines for the recommendation of reduced bail amounts, mandatory autopsy of victims who died under suspicious circustances or suffered violent deaths, automatic dismissal of cases where there is no reasonable certainty of conviction.

“These polices and programs aim to instill in all our personnel a mindset to respect, promote and protect all human rights,” Remulla said.

Remulla also stressed that the creation of the DOJ’s own human rights and gender protection office proves that the Philippines upholds human rights.

He also noted that the creation of the DOJ offices happens this year, on the the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Indeed, our event today shows the world that the we are a country that promotes and protects human rights,” Remulla said.