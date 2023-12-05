China death penalty law treats all equally: Chinese embassy

MANILA - After two Filipinos were executed for drug-related cases, China’s embassy in the Philippines said Tuesday their law is applicable to everyone in their country.

“Chinese law stipulates that all persons who commit crimes are equal in the application of the law, and no one is allowed to have privileges beyond the law," it said.



The Chinese embassy added:



“Drug-related crimes are recognized worldwide as serious crimes, and the harm they cause to society is extremely great. China unswervingly adheres to the law in combating drug-related crimes, always maintaining "zero tolerance" and a high-pressure deterrence, and resolutely punishing in accordance with the law those drug offenders who are malicious and pose great personal danger. China retains the death penalty, but strictly controls and prudently applies it; it is applied only to criminals who have committed extremely serious crimes.”



It also assured that China’s judiciary “treats criminals of different nationalities equally and deals with them in a fair manner and in strict accordance with the law.”



In the case of the 2 Filipinos, the Chinese embassy said that the “Chinese side fully guaranteed the various procedural and the litigation rights of the two Filipinos in accordance with the law, and provided the necessary facilities for the consular officials of the Philippine side to perform their duties and for the families of the two persons to visit them in China.”



On December 2, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced the execution of the two Filipinos that was carrier out last November 24.

The DFA said it deferred the announcement to wait for the formal notification of their execution. The DFA also said it exhausted all options for appeals.



Currently, there are 92 Filipino death penalty cases in China and all but one are drug-related cases.