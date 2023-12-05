1,611 pass December 2023 physical, occupational therapist board exams

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday that 1,288 out of 1,884 passed the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination given this month.

A total of 323 out of 554 also passed the Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination.

Ma. Angelica Faye Zapanta Dela Victoria of Riverside College topped the PT board exams with a rating of 89.70 percent.

Ma. Barbara Tolentino Malaysay of the University of the Philippines Manila placed second with a rating of 89.40 percent, while John Sundiam Ramos of the University of Santo Tomas placed third with a rating of 89.35 percent.

UP Manila was the top performing school with a passing percentage of 95.45 percent.

For the Occupational Therapists exam, Kizha Marie Sevidal Gabutan of UP Manila got the highest rating of 85 percent.

Eliakim Manlosa Booc of Velez College placed second with a rating of 83.60 percent, while Jaymi Kylle Lumapat Estacio of Davao Doctors College Inc., placed third with a rating of 83.20 percent.

Here are the successful examinees for both the Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists board exams.

