PNP tracking down firecracker smugglers

CAMP CRAME, Quezon City - The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday that they are tracking down possible activities of criminals who smuggled firecrackers and repacked the contraband to make it appear that the products are locally made.

“Mayroong pina-follow up yung mga RCSUs (Regional Civil Security Service Units) natin particularly dito sa area ng Region 3 and some are in Region 7 sa Cebu,” said Col. Paul Kenneth Lucas, chief of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO), at a press conference Monday.

His statement was made in response to media queries, related to the modus operandi of firecracker smugglers.

Lucas explained that the law does not allow importation of finished products of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.

He said PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. directed the RCSUs under the Civil Security Group to conduct operatioan against illegal manufacturers, dealers and retailers of firecrackers.

“Sa pagkakaalam ko merong mga nahuli sa Bulacan, meron na yata 10 doon na nahuli and nafile-an din ng kaso sa Bulacan,” said Lucas.