PNP says no 'near-shootout' in cops' airport altercation

CAMP CRAME, Quezon City - The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday denied media reports that the altercation between the chief of the PNP Aviation Security Group National Capital Region and an office of the Airport Police Department of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) almost ended up in a shootout.

General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the incident happened due to a miscommunication between the AVSEGROUP and the APD.

"Initially kasi parang nagkaroon sabihin natin na siguro nagkaroon ng miscommunication doon sa pagrelease nung incident na nangyari. So automatic naman si Director ng Aviation natin in-administative relief niya yung chief ng AvSec NCR para nang sa ganun in the event na magconduct ng investigation at least automatic hindi siya maka influence doon sa result ng investigation,” Azurin said in a press conference.

Azurin said the MIAA implemented new security arrangements at the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, to make it more convenient for the passengers.

Unfortunately, the airport security allegedly challenged Colonel Cesar Gerente while in his uniform and on official duty, doing the rounds at the airport and checking the new security arrangement implemented by MIAA.

"Unfortunately parang nasita yata yung PNP natin na in uniform naman. So ang parang ano doon is eh ito ngang mga ito pumapasok na hindi natin kilala, kami naka uniform. So parang nag explain si Col. Cesar doon sa APD. So 'yun parang hindi yata maganda yung lumabas sa media but there was no parang almost shootout na nangyari," he said.

"Hindi totoo yun and nalaman na rin ni GM yung incident that's why they morning they have a coordinating meeting kung ano gagawin. Ang sabi ko kapag may mga ganyan na mga changes doon sa implementation, I think it is very important let define lahat di ba," Azurin also said.

Due to the incident, Gerente has been relieved of his duties and was replaced by Colonel Rhoderick Campo, effective December 4, 2022.

Azurin said an investigation on the incident is now being carried out.