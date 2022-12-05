PNP chief says ceasefire with NPA up to higher authorities

CAMP CRAME, Quezon City - General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said on Monday that the Philippine National Police (PNP) will defer to higher authorities the matter of ceasefire with communist rebels during the Yuletide season.

“We leave it up to the decision ng higher authority kung ano yung mapagdesisyunan nila. Nag-a-abide naman ang armed services, kapag sinabi na ceasefire, we abide by the instruction of the higher authorities. We expect na kung may ceasefire man, sana mag abide din yung kabilang panig,” said General Azurin, Monday.

He said the PNP has always recommended ceasefire with the New People’s Army.

“Sa amin naman we always recommend naman na magkaroon ng ceasefire agreement between the enemy of the state, yung CPP-NPA. But usually kasi ang nagba-violate diyan hindi naman kami eh di ba,” said Azurin.