PNP chief orders crackdown on 'guerilla e-sabong'

CAMP CRAME, Quezon City -The country’s top cop directed on Monday all units of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to hunt and stop guerilla operations of e-sabong in the country.

“Remember the President (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) stopped all e-sabong na activities, we monitored na may mga parang guerilla na mga e-sabong na nagpapalaro hanggang ngayon. So my directive to all the units, Regional Directors, Provincial Directors, including the CIDG and IG, pagtulong-tulungan nila hanapin itong mga nag-ooperate na e-sabong at patigilin nila ito because hindi lang dito sa atin yung mga nabibiktima mga kababayan natin,” said PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., at a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday morning.

Azurin returned on Sunday from a week-long engagement in Lyon, France, where he and the delegation of the PNP participated at an Interpol meeting.



He said that during their stay in France, he learned that Filipinos abroad were not spared by e-sabong gambling.

“Even abroad, I learned from our police attache doon na may mga e-sabong din na nalululong na mga kababayan natin doon. They recorded, parang tini-tape dito and then ipapadala doon. So hindi natin alam kung medyo parang nasindikato na rin dahil siyempre dahil baka alam na nila yung resulta dito, ipapadala doon. So ibig sabihin nagiging international na parang sakit ng mga addicted sa e-sabong,” said Azurin.

He said upon his return, he tasked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to take a closer look at the problem to identify the personalities behind e-sabong.

He added that new evidence uncovered by CIDG has led to the filing of criminal charges against two suspects on the alleged kidnapping of a Bulacan-based gamer in Laguna.