Police officers on duty as one of the main lanterns’ lights went off during the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas lights along Ayala Avenue in Makati on Nov. 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA —The National Capital Region Police Office on Monday said it would deploy personnel in plainclothes to maintain peace and order this Christmas season.

Both undercover personnel and uniformed officers will rove around shopping malls and other places of convergence, said NCRPO Deputy Regional Director for Operations Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky.

Street crimes typically increase during the holiday season, he noted.

“Mayroon tayo mga 'sikreta' tawag natin doon... They are in coordination sa mga mall natin. They are strategically stationed sa mga areas," NCRPO’s number 3 official said.

“We are not letting our guards down. Siyempre mag-e-enjoy din ng Pasko itong mga pulis natin. But we manage in such a way na di mababakante ang mga areas na dapat nakikita kapulisan natin. Hinati-hati natin schedule... so they can be given days to spend with their family," he added.

(We have so-called secret officers. They are coordinating with malls... Of course, police will also enjoy Christmas. But we manage in such a way that our areas where police should be seen would not be vacant.)