Group aiming to address drug addiction launched

MANILA - Doctors specializing in psychiatry and anti-drug addiction gathered in a conference Monday in Quezon City for the launch of the Philippine Addiction Specialists Society (PASS).

The PASS, which is the counterpart of the International Society of Substance Use Professionals Philippines (ISSUP), aims to conduct research and share their plan of action against drug addiction in the country.

For five days beginning Monday, the conference participants will discuss how to handle drug addiction and educate children about it.

"Sana papasok sa universities ang training at programs tulad nito," said Benjamin Vista, chairman of ISSUP.

(We hope training and programs on this would be done in universities.)

They also hope that legislators will focus more on the subject as they craft policies against illegal drugs.

"Sana meron move influencing the thinking of policy makers...", said Vista.

Joanna Travis Roberts, head of ISSUP, for her part, raised the issue of drug experimentation or the mixing and using of different types of drugs among teens and adults.

Roberts said the family and community can help avert this.

"It's an issue around the world. Evidence-based prevention, plus increase protective factors to prevent drug use later, and connection with family, community and school to build those connections and support networks... This is a health issue... It's a long-term disease," she said.

- Report from Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVE