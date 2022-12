Fire engulfed a residential area in Barangay Palanan in Makati City, Monday afternoon.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire broke out at a compound on Arellano Street corner Zobel Street past 4 in the afternoon.

Firefighters put out the blaze, which was raised to first alarm, at around 5:41 p.m.

Authorities are still conducting further investigation to confirm the origin of the fire.

(More details to follow)

-Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

