Don’t be complacent vs criminals, PNP chief tells cops

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., reminded police officers Monday to always be on the lookout for possible retaliation from criminals.

“Kapag mag-operate sila i-ensure din nila 'yung security nila. They should expect na merong retaliatory na gagawin 'yung mga nahulihan or 'yung mga kasama sa sindikato especially sa drugs. So they should not feel very complacent in the conduct of any anti-criminality operation,” said Azurin.

The statement was made in response to the death of two police officers who were killed after an anti-illegal drugs operation in Pampanga.

Based on reports sent to the PNP National Headquarters early Saturday, assailants tailed and shot dead Senior Master Sergeant Sofronio Capitle Jr. & Police Staff Sergeant Dominador Gacusan Jr.

Both officers just came from an anti-illegal drugs operations.

General Azurin paid his respects to Capitle and met the fallen officer’s family at a funeral home in Novaliches, Caloocan, Monday afternoon.

“Ang marching order natin sa kanila is we should ensure the preservation of life of the suspect but when it already endangers their safety, definitely they have also to defend 'yung sarili nila,” he said.

Pampanga police reported the arrest of three suspects in the killing.

Police said one of the suspects was killed after resisting and shooting back during a checkpoint operation. Police recovered from the suspect a caliber .45 pistol and a motorcycle.

Hot pursuit operation is still ongoing against cohorts of the suspects.