DA may sell seized smuggled onions in Kadiwa stores

The Department of Agriculture (DA) may consider selling the 100,000 kilograms of smuggled onions it recently confiscated, once the produce have been confirmed safe for consumption, an official said Monday.

This after the DA announced the confiscated onions are set to be destroyed by authorities.

“Ang order po diyan ng Bureau of Customs at saka iyong sa Bureau of Plant Industry ay talagang sisirain 'yan; anything that is not permitted, ay talagang sira 'yan. Pero for now, ang sinasabi natin ay idaan muna natin sa phytosanitary inspection,” Rex Estoperez, deputy spokesperson of the DA said in a televised briefing.

“Kung 'yan po ay papayagan natin at safe po iyong ating mga nakumpiska na 'yan; ang importante safe tayo,” he continued.

Estoperez said the onions may be sold at a lower price since these did not come at a cost to the government.

“Kung 'yan naman po ay smuggled, kung papayagang ibenta 'yan, puwedeng mas mababa dahil 'yan ay kumbaga, wala ng price nga iyan."

"So, 'yon po ay pagde-desisyunan ng team natin. Mayroon tayong monitoring team at team nito na nakahuli para desisyunan nang maigi kung saan, ilang volume. Kasi [iche-check] po 'yan, mukhang iyong iba daw ay nabubulok na, therefore, hindi na maayos iyong sitwasyon noon. Pero ganoon pa rin, isa-submit pa rin natin sa phytosanitary inspection,” he added.

The agriculture official meanwhile warned the public that white onions sold online and in some markets are illegal as the Bureau of Plant Industry has not yet authorized its importation.

“Illegal po 'yan! Lahat ng pumasok po na puti, illegal po 'yan. Kahit sa mga merkado po natin, illegal 'yan kasi walang na-isyu iyong Bureau of Plant Industry na importation ng sibuyas... at kung walang papeles 'yan ay smuggled 'yan,” he said.

“I-coordinate din po natin 'yan sa atin pong mga authorities na nag-handle po niyan, and Department of Agriculture will support kung ano man ang gagawin ng ating mga authorities diyan sa mga online na nagbe-benta ng puting sibuyas,” he continued.