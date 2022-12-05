Cadavers of 7 inmates brought to UP PGH for autopsy

Seven cadavers of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from the New Bilibid Prison were transferred to the University of the Philippines College of Medicine to undergo autopsy early Monday morning, an official of the Bureau of Corrections said.

The cadavers are among the 45 bodies left at the Eastern Funeral Services, the BuCor’s accredited funeral parlor.

“Nagsend tayo ng 7 sa UP PGH kanina,” Corrections Technical Senior Superintendent Ma. Cecilia Villanueva, BuCor's Deputy Director General for Reformation & Director for Health and Welfare Services, told reporters at the New Bilibid Prison.

“At the funeral parlor, we have 38 cadavers left. Ten are due for interment ngayong buwan,” she added.

A total of 176 cadavers left unclaimed at the funeral parlor were discovered by authorities last October. One hundred and forty of these have been buried in three batches after the cadavers started to decompose.

The autopsy on the transferred set of cadavers will be conducted by forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun.

This is considered a major development in figuring out what is behind the deaths of PDLs inside the national penitentiary.

“Hinihintay namin ang report ni Dr. Fortun whatever outcome ng kanyang autopsy,” BuCor acting director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. said.