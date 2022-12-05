Bureau of Corrections hires 500 officers

Five hundred newly hired corrections officers took their oath Monday at the New Bilibid Prison Sunken Garden in Muntinlupa City on Dec. 5, 2022. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Five hundred newly hired corrections officers took their oath Monday at the New Bilibid Prison Sunken Garden in Muntinlupa City on Monday.

The hiring of 415 male and 85 female officers is part of the Bureau of Corrections efforts to boost manpower in prisons and penal farms nationwide.

The new recruits include licensed architects, agriculturists, civil engineers, psychologists, social workers, teachers, nurses and foresters, among others.

They will undergo rigid training before their deployment to BuCor facilities, BuCor acting director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. said.

Bureau of Corrections acting director general Gregorio Catapang, Jr. speaks to reporters on the sidelines of the oath taking of 500 newly hired corrections officers on Dec. 5, 2022. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

Republic Act No. 10575 of the BuCor Modernization Act mandates the hiring of additional prison guards to satisfy the optimum corrections officer-persons deprived of liberty (PDL) ratio of 1:7.

The current ratio is 1:35.

Aside from the NBP, the BuCor also manages the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City; Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro; San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City; Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan; Leyte Regional Prison in Abuyog, Leyte; and Davao Prison and Penal Farm in Davao del Norte.

