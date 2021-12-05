Venus' 'greatest brightness' visible on Dec. 8: PAGASA

The view of the southwestern sky after sunset on 07 December 2021 showing the Moon-Venus Conjunction using the Stellarium application. Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — Stargazers are in for a treat as the planet Venus will be visible in the sky for the most part of December, reaching its "greatest brightness" this coming Wednesday.

There will also be a couple of Moon-planetary conjunctions, in which the moon will appear to be close with other planets, this week, PAGASA said in its astronomical diary on Sunday.

"For the whole month of December, Venus can be observed in the southwestern part of the sky after sunset. However, in late December, Venus may be already difficult to observe as it is just a few degrees above the horizon," PAGASA said.

The agency said "the close pairing" between Venus and the Moon will be visible in the southwest horizon from around 5:41 to 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

At midnight on Dec. 8, "Venus will reach its greatest brightness," according to PAGASA.

On the same day, there will also be a Moon-Saturn conjunction in the southwest horizon from 5:42 to 9:17 p.m., PAGASA said.

PAGASA added that there would also be a Moon-Jupiter conjunction in the southwest horizon on Dec. 9, visible from 5:42 p.m. onwards.

"These Moon-planetary conjunctions can be seen through the naked eye or using a pair of binoculars," it said.

"Please do note that the separation of the above-mentioned conjunctions is too wide to fit in the field of view of a telescope."

