MANILA - ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro said there are still some teachers who remain hesitant to get vaccinated even as the pilot test for face-to-face classes starts.

"Unfortunately mayroon pa ring hesitancy among teachers sa bakuna, kasi sila ay namimili ng bakuna na gusto nilang iturok sa kanila, kailangan din ng enough na education kaugnay ng mga bakuna," Castro said in a webinar Sunday.

(Unfortunately, there is still vaccine hesitancy among teachers, since they want to choose which vaccine they'll get. We also need enough education about vaccines.)

"Sa aming tantya, 60 percent ay bakunado na at nagtutuloy-tuloy naman yan eh," she added.

(We estimate around 60 percent of teachers are already vaccinated and that continues to increase.)

A palace adviser earlier said that workers who refuse to get vaccinated will need to shoulder the cost of RT-PCR tests.

Castro however said instead of letting the unvaccinated teachers handle the cost of tests, the government to shoulder this.

"Kung gusto nilang mag mandatory testing dapat ilibre ito either pwedeng sa Philhealth o pwedeng ilibre sa employer. 'Wag gawin itong pabigat," said Castro.

(If they want to enforce mandatory testing, they should make it free either through Philhealth or their employers. It shouldn't be an additional burden for teachers.)

Teachers must also be given more protection as face-to-face classes begin in more schools starting Monday, December 6.

"Kailangan protektado ang mga teachers, yung retrofitting ng ating mga schools para sa handwashing facilities, sanitation, water facilities, yung mga rooms natin arranged in such a way na mayroong 1.5-2 meters away ang bata," Castro said.

(Teachers should be protected, the schools should be retrofitted with handwashing, sanitation and water facilities, and the classrooms should be arranged in such a way that there is around 1.5 to 2 meters distance between students.)

“Kung may magkasakit na bata o teachers, kailangan may standby na doctors or nurse, ito ang dapat paghandaan," she added.

(If a student or teacher gets sick, there should be doctors or nurses on standby. This should be planned ahead.)

TEACHERS' PAY HIKE ON ELECTIONS

Teachers serving as volunteer members of the Board of Election Inspectors should be given a pay hike, said Castro due to their workload during the elections.

"Mayroon pong binigay na P1,000 across the board na honorarium, medyo maliit ito kasi imagine ninyo magtatrabaho ang mga volunteers natin from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., yun ang voting hours ng May 9. Mayroon pa silang training... Maliit ito kaya dapat P10,000 ang honorarium ng mga volunteer BEI to cover ang ilang araw ang gagawin," she said.

(They gave a P1,000 honorarium across the board, but this is a bit small since teachers have to work as volunteers from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., that's the voting hours on May 9. They also have to undergo training...This is small and the honorarium for the teachers should be P10,000 for several days of work.)