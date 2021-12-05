Senior citizens receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots at the Filoil San Juan Arena in San Juan City on December 03, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 603 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 2,834,775.

The Department of Health also reported 1,047 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,771,536.

This means that the country has a total of 13,853 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

One hundred fifty-six new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 49,386.

The DOH however said of the 156 reported deaths, only 12 occurred in December--the rest were late reports due to issues with encoding information with COVIDKaya.

ABS-CBN News’ vaccine tracker says that as of Dec. 2, the government has achieved 48.4 percent of its targeted 77.1 million people, more than 8 months since its vaccine rollout.

A molecular biologist has urged the Philippine government to get two anti-COVID drugs that deal with all variants of the respiratory disease, including the newly detected Omicron.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 265.3 million people and caused over 5.2 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 49 million infections and over 788,000 deaths.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

