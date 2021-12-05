Cyclists ride in Dagupan City to protest plastic pollution, Dec. 5, 2021. Nica Castillo, Ecowaste Coalition

Bikers gathered in Dagupan City on Sunday, to protest the environmental abuses they assert are being committed in the province.

On Sunday, Pangasinan People's Strike for the Environment and the Ecowaste Coalition launched "Padyak para sa Kalikasan."

According to Ecowaste Coalition, a national network of more than 150 public interest groups pursuing sustainable and just solutions to waste, climate change, and chemical issues, the event is a collective effort to stand against offshore mining, the coal-fired power plant in the area, and the opening of several waste-to-energy facilities.

The organizers also utilized the event to forward their longstanding campaign to ban the use of single-use plastics.

The ride proper officially kicked off at 6:30 a.m with the route spanning CSI Parking until Todaligan Park, which was 13 km away.

Simultaneously, Pangasinan People's Strike for the Environment held a "Zumba Para sa Kalikasan," at Tondaligan Park, to promote the same advocacies.

