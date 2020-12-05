WalangTubig: Some areas of QC, Caloocan, Valenzuela, Bulacan from Dec. 5 to 7



MANILA — Maynilad Water Services Inc announced it would implement rotational water service interruption in some areas of Metro Manila and Bulacan starting Saturday, it said in a social media post.

The company lowered the water production in La Mesa Treatment Plant 2 to give way to “urgent maintenance works” stalled because of Typhoon Ulysses.

In its advisory, Maynilad urged residents in affected areas to store water enough for the household's needs.

Here are the areas affected by Maynilad’s maintenance works.

Valenzuela City

Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.

-Brgy. Arkong Bato

Brgy. Balangkas

Brgy. Bisig

Brgy. Coloong

Brgy. Dalandanan

Brgy. Gen T. De Leon

Brgy. Isla

Brgy. Karuhatan

Brgy. Mabolo

Brgy. Malanday

Brgy. Malinta

Brgy. Marulas

Brgy. Maysan

Brgy. Palasan

Brgy. Parada

Brgy. Parancillo Villa

Brgy. Pasolo

Brgy. Poblacion

Brgy. Polo

Brgy. Rincon

Brgy. Tagalag

Brgy. Viente Reales

Brgy. Wawang Pulo

Brgy. Ugong

Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brgy. Bagbaguin

Brgy. Bignay

Brgy. Gen T. De Leon

Brgy. Lingunan

Brgy. Mapulang Lupa

Brgy. Parada

Brgy. Ugong

Brgy. West Canumay

Bulacan, Dec. 5 to Dec. 7

4 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Brgy. Catanghalan (Obando Water District)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brgy. Meycauayan Water District (Langka)



Caloocan City

Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Barangays 166 to 168

Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Brgy. 168

Brgy. 170

Brgy. 171

Brgy. 172

Brgy. 174

Brgy. 176

Brgy. 177

Brgy. 178

Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brgy. 165

Brgy. 166



Quezon City

Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Brgy. 170

Brgy. Bagbag

Brgy. Greater Fairview

Brgy. Gulod

Brgy. Nagkaisang-Nayon (Damong Maliit, Influence, Fb Influence, Jordan Heights, Queensland, Sitio Dormitory, Villa Nova)

Brgy. North Fairview

Brgy. San Bartolome

Brgy. Sauyo

Brgy. Sta. Lucia

Brgy. Sta. Monica (Palmera IV)

Brgy. Talipapa

Brgy. Kaligayahan

Brgy. Greater Lagro

Brgy. San Agustin

Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brgy. Batasan Hills

Brgy. Holy Spirit

Brgy. Payatas

Brgy. Nagkaisang-Nayon

Brgy. Nova Proper

Brgy. San Agustin (Susano-Gen. Luis)

Brgy. Sta. Monica (Jordan Plaines 1&2, Susano-Gen. Luis)

Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Brgy. 172

Brgy. Kaligayan

Brgy. Pasong Putik

Maynilad said temporary discoloration of water would be possible once services return.

“Kapag bumalik na ang supply sa inyong lugar, posible ang pansamantalang discoloration o paglabo ng tubig. Padaluyin ito ng panandalian hanggang sa luminaw,” said Maynilad.

(If water supply returns in your respective areas, expect temporary water discoloration. Let water flow until it becomes clear)

