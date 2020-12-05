Home  >  News

#WalangTubig: Some areas of QC, Caloocan, Valenzuela, Bulacan from Dec. 5 to 7

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2020 01:44 PM


MANILA — Maynilad Water Services Inc announced it would implement rotational water service interruption in some areas of Metro Manila and Bulacan starting Saturday, it said in a social media post.

The company lowered the water production in La Mesa Treatment Plant 2 to give way to “urgent maintenance works” stalled because of Typhoon Ulysses. 

In its advisory, Maynilad urged residents in affected areas to store water enough for the household's needs. 

Here are the areas affected by Maynilad’s maintenance works. 

Valenzuela City

Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • -Brgy. Arkong Bato 
  • Brgy. Balangkas
  • Brgy. Bisig
  • Brgy. Coloong 
  • Brgy. Dalandanan
  • Brgy. Gen T. De Leon
  • Brgy. Isla
  • Brgy. Karuhatan
  • Brgy. Mabolo
  • Brgy. Malanday
  • Brgy. Malinta
  • Brgy. Marulas
  • Brgy. Maysan
  • Brgy. Palasan
  • Brgy. Parada
  • Brgy. Parancillo Villa
  • Brgy. Pasolo
  • Brgy. Poblacion
  • Brgy. Polo
  • Brgy. Rincon
  • Brgy. Tagalag
  • Brgy. Viente Reales
  • Brgy. Wawang Pulo
  • Brgy. Ugong

Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

  • Brgy. Bagbaguin
  • Brgy. Bignay
  • Brgy. Gen T. De Leon
  • Brgy. Lingunan
  • Brgy. Mapulang Lupa
  • Brgy. Parada
  • Brgy. Ugong
  • Brgy. West Canumay

 Bulacan, Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 

4 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

  • Brgy. Catanghalan (Obando Water District)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

  • Brgy. Meycauayan Water District (Langka) 


Caloocan City

Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

  • Barangays 166 to 168 

Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

  • Brgy. 168
  • Brgy. 170
  • Brgy. 171
  • Brgy. 172
  • Brgy. 174
  • Brgy. 176
  • Brgy. 177
  • Brgy. 178

Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

  • Brgy. 165
  • Brgy. 166


 Quezon City 

Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

  • Brgy. 170
  • Brgy. Bagbag
  • Brgy. Greater Fairview
  • Brgy. Gulod
  • Brgy. Nagkaisang-Nayon (Damong Maliit, Influence, Fb Influence, Jordan Heights, Queensland, Sitio Dormitory, Villa Nova) 
  • Brgy. North Fairview
  • Brgy. San Bartolome
  • Brgy. Sauyo
  • Brgy. Sta. Lucia
  • Brgy. Sta. Monica (Palmera IV)
  • Brgy. Talipapa
  • Brgy. Kaligayahan
  • Brgy. Greater Lagro
  • Brgy. San Agustin

 Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

  • Brgy. Batasan Hills
  • Brgy. Holy Spirit 
  • Brgy. Payatas 
  • Brgy. Nagkaisang-Nayon
  • Brgy. Nova Proper
  • Brgy. San Agustin (Susano-Gen. Luis)
  • Brgy. Sta. Monica (Jordan Plaines 1&2, Susano-Gen. Luis)

Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

  • Brgy. 172
  • Brgy. Kaligayan
  • Brgy. Pasong Putik 

Maynilad said temporary discoloration of water would be possible once services return. 

“Kapag bumalik na ang supply sa inyong lugar, posible ang pansamantalang discoloration o paglabo ng tubig. Padaluyin ito ng panandalian hanggang sa luminaw,” said Maynilad. 

(If water supply returns in your respective areas, expect temporary water discoloration. Let water flow until it becomes clear) 
 

Read More:  water service interruption   Maynilad   Walang Tubig   Walang Tubig Maynilad   Ulysses water interruption   water service maintenance  