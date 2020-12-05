WalangTubig: Some areas of QC, Caloocan, Valenzuela, Bulacan from Dec. 5 to 7

MANILA — Maynilad Water Services Inc announced it would implement rotational water service interruption in some areas of Metro Manila and Bulacan starting Saturday, it said in a social media post.
The company lowered the water production in La Mesa Treatment Plant 2 to give way to “urgent maintenance works” stalled because of Typhoon Ulysses.
In its advisory, Maynilad urged residents in affected areas to store water enough for the household's needs.
Here are the areas affected by Maynilad’s maintenance works.
Valenzuela City
Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- -Brgy. Arkong Bato
- Brgy. Balangkas
- Brgy. Bisig
- Brgy. Coloong
- Brgy. Dalandanan
- Brgy. Gen T. De Leon
- Brgy. Isla
- Brgy. Karuhatan
- Brgy. Mabolo
- Brgy. Malanday
- Brgy. Malinta
- Brgy. Marulas
- Brgy. Maysan
- Brgy. Palasan
- Brgy. Parada
- Brgy. Parancillo Villa
- Brgy. Pasolo
- Brgy. Poblacion
- Brgy. Polo
- Brgy. Rincon
- Brgy. Tagalag
- Brgy. Viente Reales
- Brgy. Wawang Pulo
- Brgy. Ugong
Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Brgy. Bagbaguin
- Brgy. Bignay
- Brgy. Gen T. De Leon
- Brgy. Lingunan
- Brgy. Mapulang Lupa
- Brgy. Parada
- Brgy. Ugong
- Brgy. West Canumay
Bulacan, Dec. 5 to Dec. 7
4 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Brgy. Catanghalan (Obando Water District)
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Brgy. Meycauayan Water District (Langka)
Caloocan City
Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Brgy. 168
- Brgy. 170
- Brgy. 171
- Brgy. 172
- Brgy. 174
- Brgy. 176
- Brgy. 177
- Brgy. 178
Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Quezon City
Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Brgy. 170
- Brgy. Bagbag
- Brgy. Greater Fairview
- Brgy. Gulod
- Brgy. Nagkaisang-Nayon (Damong Maliit, Influence, Fb Influence, Jordan Heights, Queensland, Sitio Dormitory, Villa Nova)
- Brgy. North Fairview
- Brgy. San Bartolome
- Brgy. Sauyo
- Brgy. Sta. Lucia
- Brgy. Sta. Monica (Palmera IV)
- Brgy. Talipapa
- Brgy. Kaligayahan
- Brgy. Greater Lagro
- Brgy. San Agustin
Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Brgy. Batasan Hills
- Brgy. Holy Spirit
- Brgy. Payatas
- Brgy. Nagkaisang-Nayon
- Brgy. Nova Proper
- Brgy. San Agustin (Susano-Gen. Luis)
- Brgy. Sta. Monica (Jordan Plaines 1&2, Susano-Gen. Luis)
Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Brgy. 172
- Brgy. Kaligayan
- Brgy. Pasong Putik
Maynilad said temporary discoloration of water would be possible once services return.
“Kapag bumalik na ang supply sa inyong lugar, posible ang pansamantalang discoloration o paglabo ng tubig. Padaluyin ito ng panandalian hanggang sa luminaw,” said Maynilad.
(If water supply returns in your respective areas, expect temporary water discoloration. Let water flow until it becomes clear)
