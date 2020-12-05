PH reports 1,733 new COVID-19 cases, as recoveries near 400,000

A police officer flashes a signage with safety reminders along a crowded Ylaya Street in Divisoria, Manila on Dec. 3, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The health department on Saturday recorded 1,733 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s cumulative to 438,069.

This is the 6th straight day that daily cases counted fewer than 2,000, but according to the Department of Health (DOH), it does not include data from 15 laboratories that failed to submit results to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Friday.

Davao City led areas in the country with the most number of new infections after logging 162 additional cases, followed by Quezon City with 92, Benguet with 80, province of Rizal with 70, and the province of Laguna with 66.

Since late November, Davao City has been one area being monitored by the government due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients nationwide increased to 399,582 as the DOH logged 133 more recoveries. The total recoveries account for 91.2 percent of the total recorded cases.

The virus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has claimed 17 more lives. The death toll stood at 8,526.

A total of 29,961 or 6.8 percent of the total number of cases are considered active infections. The DOH said 92.7 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms, while 4.6 percent are critically ill.

Of the 24,843 people who were tested as of Friday noon, 1,142 or 4.6 percent were confirmed positive for the disease, data showed.

A total of 9 duplicates were removed from the total tally, said the DOH. Of these, 5 were tagged as recovered cases.

A total of 3 cases initially tagged as recoveries were also found to be deaths after validation.

Almost 66 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally from US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France having the highest number of cumulative cases.

Since the pandemic began, over 1.5 million people have died while 42.3 million have recovered.