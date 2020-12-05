Home  >  News

Mainland China reports just 17 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI — Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on December 4, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 15 of the new cases were imported infections. It reported 12 new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, also unchanged from a day earlier.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stands at 86,601. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

