LOOK: Robredo office hands out vegetable packs in Marawi

MANILA - The Office of the Vice President (OVP) distributed vegetable packs at a resettlement site in Marawi City, part of its support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Vice-President Leni Robredo said relief packs were distributed to residents of Areas 1, 2, 5 and 6 of the Sagonsongan Resettlement Area.

“Ang inisyatibong ito ay tulong hindi lamang sa mga residente, kundi pati na rin sa vegetable farmers ng Lanao del Sur, sa pakikipagtulungan ng Balay Mindanaw Foundation Inc., at ng Sumilao Progressive Farmers Association, na nag-supply ng mga ipinamahaging gulay,” said Robredo.

(This initiative does not only benefit the residents, but also vegetable farmers in Lanao del Sur, with the help of the Balay Mindanaw Foundation Inc. and Sumilao Progressive Farmers Association that supplies the vegetables.)

Robredo’s office earlier delivered vegetable packs to residents of Areas 3, 4 and 7, also as part of its COVID-19 response in Lanao del Sur.