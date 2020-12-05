LOOK: PAGASA shares ‘glimpse’ of 21 storms that entered PH in 2020

Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — All the tropical cyclones that hit the country in 2020 — but in snippets.

State weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday shared on social media a collage of satellite images of the weather disturbances that entered the Philippine area of responsibility this year.

In a tweet, the weather agency said the photos of the 21 tropical cyclones that were named this year were taken by Himawari-8 Real-time Satellite (NICT Web).

TINGNAN: Ang 21 bagyo na pumasok sa Philippine Area of Responsibility ngayong 2020. Ilan dito ay nagdulot ng labis na pinsala at pagbaha sa maraming lugar sa Pilipinas kagaya na lamang ng super typhoon Rolly at bagyong Quinta at Ulysses. | via @dost_pagasa pic.twitter.com/K46RMMlTNB — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 5, 2020

The collage started from Ambo (international name: Vongfong), that entered the Philippines mid-May, until Ulysses (Vamco), which wreaked havoc and caused record-flooding in the capital region and some provinces in Luzon in November.

Social media, meanwhile, had some fun with PAGASA's post.

“Are you guys seeing my screen?” one user replied to the post.

“Satfie (satellite selfie) muna bago manalasa,” another said.

The Philippines had been battered by a series of typhoons starting with Typhoon Quinta (Molave) since the end of October and Ulysses during mid-November while the country continued to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of November 17, the death toll from Ulysses reached 73, according to reports received by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The typhoon also left P2.7 billion in damage to agriculture, and P5.2 billion in infrastructure damage.