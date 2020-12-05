DOJ orders NBI to investigate Los Baños mayor Perez’s murder

The Department of Justice on Saturday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a probe and case buildup of Los Baños Mayor Caesar Perez, who was gunned down inside the municipal hall Thursday night.

In a memorandum issued by Justice Usec. Ferdinand Sugay, the NBI OIC Director was ordered to work on the case.

"The NBI, through Officer-in-Charge Eric B. Distor, is hereby directed and granted authority to conduct an investigation and case build-up relative to the death of Mayor Caesar Perez of Los Baños, Laguna and, if evidence warrants, to file the appropriate charges against persons found responsible," Sugay said in his memo.

Unidentified gunmen shot the Los Baños mayor at the back of the the town hall building around 8:40 p.m., according to police.

Authorities are looking at 2 possible suspects behind the killing based on CCTV footage from nearby establishments.

Police said they spotted 2 men wearing face masks loitering at the scene before the shooting took place.

Perez was earlier included in the government's list of politicians with alleged links to illegal drugs. -- With a report fro Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News