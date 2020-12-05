DFA: COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad reach 11,671

MANILA — The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,671 on Saturday, after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed a new case.

The total coronavirus death toll among Filipinos abroad stands at 846 after no new fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, another 5 patients recovered, bringing the number of recovered overseas Filipinos to 7,564.

The number of those currently being treated overseas reach 3,261.

The Middle East and Africa region tallied the most number of Filipino cases with 7,544, followed by the Asia-Pacific with 1,947. Europe logged 1,413 infected Filipinos, while the Americas counted 767.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

As of Saturday, the country had 438,069 total COVID-19 cases, of which 29,961 were considered active infections, 399,582 were recoveries, while the death toll stood at 8,526.

Almost 66 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally from US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France having the highest number of cumulative cases.

Over 1.5 million people have died from the disease, according to the JHU tally.

