CHR to authorities: Using ‘yantok’ not needed to enforce COVID-19 protocols

MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Saturday told authorities it was not necessary to use “yantok” or rattan sticks to carry out COVID-19 protocols, saying it was a form of violence.

In a statement, CHR Spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia emphasized the need to enforce health protocols with human rights and everyone’s dignity in mind as the country continues to fight the virus.

“As such, we wish to caution the government against unnecessary use of force and actions that may lead to humiliation and trauma. Violence, even in its slightest suggestion, is not the best way to address the pandemic,” said De Guia.

Joint Task Force COVID Shield’s Police Lt. General Cesar Binag earlier announced that troops wielding batons would make rounds in public areas to check compliance with physical distancing.

The announcement came amid reports that market-goers seemed to forget physical distancing in public places, as they crowd over sales for the holiday season.

But the constitutional office said the pandemic is “not a peace and order issue” but a “public health agenda.”

“Government should continue to employ information dissemination to make the people understand the hazards of going out in the midst of a pandemic, as well as implement programmes guided by the sound advice of science and health professionals,” the statement read.

“It is true that different interests must be balanced, but human rights should never be compromised,” it added.

Since the start of the lockdown to stop the pandemic in March 17, authorities have arrested, warned or penalized around 700,000 people for violating COVID-19 protocols, said Binag.

As of Saturday, the country has 438,069 total COVID-19 cases, of which 29,961 are considered active infections, 399,582 are recoveries, while the death toll stood at 8,526.

RELATED VIDEO: