Amihan to dampen parts of Luzon; forecast models show possibility of new storm

MANILA - The northeast monsoon or amihan will dampen parts of Luzon Saturday, weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 5 a.m. update, Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said Amihan is prevailing in northern and central Luzon.

“Ito ang nagdadala ng bahagyang malamig na temperatura ruon lalo na sa madaling araw,” Estareja said.

(This brings slightly cold temperature there particularly in the early morning.)

Northern Luzon, including Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province and Ilocos Norte will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains due to amihan which may possibly cause flooding and landslides.

Estareja said three cloud clusters were also observed west of Palawan, east of Northern Luzon and at the boundar line east of Visayas.

“Base sa analysis, wala sa mga ito ang magiging bagyo pero may posibilidad na isa o dalawa ay maging isang low pressure area na siyang magdadala ng pag-ulan sa ilang bahagi ng Bicol region, Eastern Visayas at eastern Mindanao,” he said.

(Based on analysis, none will develop into a typhoon but there is a possibility that one or two will become a low pressure area which may bring rains over to some parts of Bicol region, Easter Visayas and easter Mindanao.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Estareja said trough or the outer portion of the cloud clusters may bring rains over to some parts of Palawan.

Metro Manila, Southern Luzon, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorm due to the cloud clusters.

PAGASA said gale warning with waves as high as 6 meters or equivalent to a 2 storey building is up over some parts of Luzon including the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataaan, and Kalayaan Islands.

Meanwhile, forecast runs from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the Global Forecast System of the US showed that a weather disturbance could possibly develop on Thursday, Dec. 10.



“In the coming days, maaaring magkaroon ng susunod na bagyo at tatawagin itong Vicky,” he said.

(In the coming days, there could be another typhoon and this will be named Vicky.)



However, Estareja clarified that these are just based on forecast models and that they have yet to see cloud clusters associated with this pre-Vicky.

He added that forecast models are constantly changing.

He urged the public to continue to monitor PAGASA for weather updates.