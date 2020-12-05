Activist groups stage protest gig for arrested Echanis

Musicians perform at the protest gig dubbed "Terror Error" at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Activist groups made up of farmers and artists staged a protest gig dubbed "Terror Error" at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Saturday, denouncing violence allegedly committed by government.

Led by Anakpawis and Amihan, the groups protested the allegedly "unlawful" arrest of Amanda Echanis, daughter of National Democratic Front peace consultant Randall Echanis, who was killed in August.

They said they rejected allegations that Echanis was a member of the communist New People's Army, alleging the high-powered firearms and grenade recovered from her house were "planted evidence."

The protesters also expected the government to continue red-tagging activists to suppress the public for expressing their grievances and demands amid a pandemic and a series of natural disasters.

The activists also criticized Executive Order 70, or the Whole of Nation Approach to End the Local Communist Insurgency, which they alleged violated human rights.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Malacañang directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development to protect the welfare of the 1-month-old boy of Amanda Echanis.

"I’m calling upon the DSWD to take steps to ensure that the welfare of the child will be protected," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

In October, the 3-month-old baby of jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino died after they were separated.

"Well, sana po ay hindi na maulit iyan," Roque said of Baby River Nasino's death. -- With a report from Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News