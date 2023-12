Walang Pasok: Dec 4 due to magnitude 7.4 earthquake

Authorities have suspended classes in the following areas in Davao region due to the magnitude 7.4 earthquake and continuing aftershocks.

DAVAO DE ORO

Compostela

Laak

Maco

Main

Maragusan

Mawab

Monkayo

Montevista

Nabunturan

New Bataan

Pantukan

(All levels public and private)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

DAVAO ORIENTAL

Mati City (basic education level in public schools only)

Banaybanay (basic education level only)

Baganda (all levels)

Boston (all levels)

Caraga (all levels)

Cateel (all levels)

Governor Generoso (basic education level in public schools only)

Lupon (basic education level only)

Manay (all levels)

San Isidro (all levels)

Tarragona (all levels)

DAVAO CITY (all public schools only)

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL (province-wide, all levels)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

DAVAO DEL NORTE

Tagum City (all levels)

Island Garden City of Samal (all levels)

Panabo City (all levels)

Asuncion (all levels)

Braulio E. Dujali (all levels)

Carmen (all levels)

Kapalong (all levels)

New Corella (all levels)

Santo Tomas (all levels)

San Isidro (all levels)

Talaingod (all levels)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

DAVAO DEL SUR

Hagonoy (basic education level in public schools only)

Kiblawan (all levels)

Padada (all levels)