Vice President Sara Duterte's office held series of gift-giving activities for tricycle drivers at the BATODA Terminal in Batasan Hills and for TNVS and food delivery riders at the Freedom Park in Quezon City on Monday morning. Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Office of the Vice President on Monday held a series of gift-giving activities for “underserved and underprivileged sectors” in Quezon City and Manila.

Tricycle drivers at the BATODA Terminal and Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) riders and food delivery riders were among the beneficiaries of the activities conducted in two separate venues in Barangay Batasan Hills.

Each beneficiary received a bag containing five kilos of well-milled rice, canned goods and some noche buena products including spaghetti pasta and sauce.

Vice President Sara Duterte was not present during the events and only her staff led the gift-giving.

“Malaki ang papel na ginagampanan ninyo na TNVS sa ating kumunidad sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng maginhawa at abot kayang option na transportasyon sa ating mga commuters. Ang mga delivery riders naman ay nagbibigay ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo bilang tulay sa food consumers at food producers,” Duterte said in her message which was read by her chief of staff, Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez.

OVP Director for Operations Norman Baloro said the activities were part of the office's 88th anniversary events which started on November 15.

This year, OVP targets to reach 200,000 identified beneficiaries from the marginalized sectors including persons deprived of liberty, out-of school youth, senior citizen, and solo parents, among others, he said.

“Ginagawa po natin ito dahil alam po natin ang sakripisyo ng bawat sector na ito at napapanahon na siguro ng inflation na nangyayari ngayon, they deserve some help from the government,” Baloro said.

Barangay Batasan Hills Captain Jojo Abad thanked the OVP for choosing to give aid to their residents.

“Ito ay ang pinakamalaking TODA sa Quezon City na mayroon 7,000 na member na halos lahat ay talagang mga informal settlers. Itong ganitong bagay ay malaking pasasalamat para sa mga pamilya na talagang umaasa ngayong kapaskuhan,” he said.

Juliana Valdez Piodos was among those who received the gifts from the OVP.

“Masayang masaya po kasi hindi naman po lahat nagkakaroon ng prebilihiyo at pakiramdam ko ay special talaga dahil ito ay para sa amin,” she said.

Later in the day, the OVP visited Tondo, Manila and distributed goods to some poor families.

OVP plans to continue these activities in all of its satellite offices until December 21.