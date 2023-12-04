Romualdez wants Celiz to name source on travel budget claim

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and SMNI anchor Jeffrey Celiz. Composite/file

MANILA - House Speaker Martin Romualdez has joined Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri in wanting to find out who is the source that fed SMNI anchor Jeffrey "Ka Eric" Celiz information that led him to claim that Romualdez has a P1.8 billion travel fund.



"Sinabi naman niya, why don't we press those witnesses or resource persons to identify the supposed Senate employees so that the Senate President can deal with them severely," Romualdez told media when asked if he has talked to the Senate chief regarding the claim.



The revelation came during the House Committee on Legislative Franchises' investigation on the alleged franchise violations of SMNI last week.

Celiz has admitted to the House Committee on Legislative Franchises that his information was wrong.



Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel asked Celiz if he will admit that his information is wrong, after the House clarified that the actual travel budget is just less than P40 million.

Am SMNI lawyer meanwhile invoked the so-called Sotto Law to decline answering inquiries on the source of the claim.

The law, known as Republic Act 11458, exempts publishers, editors or reporters from revealing the source of published news or information obtained in confidence.

The House panel is set to resume its probe Tuesday.

