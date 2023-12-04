MANILA - House Speaker Martin Romualdez reiterated his support for the resumption of the peace process with communist rebels during the Christmas Tree lighting program of the House of Representatives.

"In fact we reiterate our support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos' policy on peace talks that are ongoing and that this is the right policy particularly during the Yuletide season where peace should reign and I believe we will all support that," Romualdez said during the event.

In a separate statement, Romualdez said the "courageous step towards reconciliation" is proof of the government's commitment to peace and unity.

"The path to peace is often complex and challenging, but it is a journey worth undertaking for the future of the Philippines," he said.



"President Marcos’s initiative is a bold move towards healing and unity, reflecting our dedication to resolving longstanding conflicts through dialogue and understanding," Romualdez added.

For Romualdez, the government has nothing to be afraid of since the country has a strong military.

"Bakit tayo matatakot makipag-usap kung alam nating malakas ang ating Sandatahang Lakas at matatag ang ating Republika? Ano ang ikababahala natin kung alam natin na nasa pamahalaan ang tiwala ng bayan?" he said.



"This negotiation is more than just a political maneuver; it is a moral imperative, a chance to mend the fissures that have long divided our nation. We are not just negotiating terms; we are weaving the fabric of a peaceful future for every Filipino," Romualdez added.



Romualdez also remembered the bombing in Marawi City and the earthquake in Surigao during his speech.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the recent tragedy in Marawi and the earthquake in Surigao are stark reminders that our work is not yet done, that the task of bridging divisions, providing security and comfort to our countrymen and paving the way for enlightened unity continues. " Romualdez said.

"Hindi pa po tapos ang taon. May mga hamon pa din tayong kailangan harapin. Ang trahedya sa Marawi at ang lindol sa Surigao ay ilang paalala sa atin na hindi pa tapos ang ating gawain." Romualdez added.