PH Ports Authority places all ports under red alert after MSU bombing

A Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Canine Team conducts security operations at the North Port terminal in Manila on October 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Philippine Port Authority (PPA) has placed all ports in the country under red alert status, following the bombing incident in Mindanao State University in Marawi City on Sunday.



PPA General Manager Atty. Jay Santiago said this is part of their security measures to make sure that no untoward incidents will happen in all ports in the country.

“Nag-order kaagad tayo na hindi lang heightened alert sa mga ports natin, nag-red alert tayo since this morning. The moment we found out at nagkaroon ng clearer picture kung ano ba nangyari dun sa Marawi, immediately we ordered our port police department to put all our terminals including the head office under red alert,” Santiago announced.



“Mas extensive 'yung security, mas marami 'yung presence nung K-9, nagpa-deploy tayo immediately na double the presence nung K-9 natin para mag-deploy ng mga bomb-sniffing dogs in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guards which provides our K-9 units, and also mas malaki yung presence nung roving security personnel natin doon sa mga facilities,” Santiago adds.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

HEALTH PROTOCOLS ENFORCED



Meanwhile, Santiago also encouraged passengers at all ports in the country to practice the minimum health standards following reports of a surge in cases of respiratory illnesses due to the pathogen mycoplasma pneumoniae among children in China.



Santiago said they will issue an advisory to all ports to inform the public and their personnel to take all the health precautions including wearing of face masks.

“Considering the increase incidents of flu-like sickness and symptoms, the PPA will issue appropriate guidelines encouraging our riding public going to the PPA terminals to observe 'yung dating health precautions including the wearing of masks, including the constant and regular washing of hands, as well as to maintain social distancing... We will put the appropriate reminders to the public,” Santiago said.



According to Santiago, they have not received any order from the Department of Health to require passengers to ware face masks but they highly encourage the public to still practice proper wearing of face masks and follow other health protocols.

RELATED VIDEO