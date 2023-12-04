Handout/Philippine Coast Guard.

MANILA — The Philippine government will dispatch a Coast Guard vessel in the Julian Felipe Reef where a reported swarming of some 135 Chinese maritime militia vessels have recently been spotted, National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said Monday.

“Yes, parang they’re trying really to change the facts from the ground ‘no. So, as a result of this ‘no, nag-desisyon ang National Task Force West Philippine Sea na ipaalam ito sa publiko, what is happening at this reef, iyong Julian Felipe reef na nagkakaroon na naman swarming at nagpadala tayo ng mga tropa doon, na Coast Guard vessel for dispatch to that area to fly the flag as well,” Malaya said in a televised briefing.

“Kasi kung ang Chinese Coast Guard at ang Chinese maritime militia be present their ‘no, flying their flag, the Philippines must also be represented at—pina-igting din natin iyon ating maritime domain awareness to the deployment ng ating mga tropa para ipakita naman sa Tsina na hindi natin ito binabalewala na pinuprotesta natin at hindi tayo natutuwa sa ginagawang swarming sa Julian Felipe reefs,” he continued.

Malaya said the number of vessels in the reef is the largest that the government has monitored so far.

“Alam mo, sa pagmo-monitor natin, wala ding tao iyan mga iyan,” he said.

“They’re maybe a skeletal crew there ‘no, pero mostly is just there, just you know to show the world na itong lugar na iyan ay sa amin. And tayo po, we do not accept that,” Malaya continued.

The NSC official also said the government is beefing the capabilities of the new Philippine Coast Guard station in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG), as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s presence and monitoring in the West Philippine Sea.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano last week led the inauguration of the new Coast Guard station in the KIG, which the government plans to make fully functionals in the near future.

“Well, iyong in-inspection namin, basic palang iyong laman ‘no. But, this is just the first phase of the improvement of our Coast Guard, dadagdagan pa ng iba pang monitoring equipment in the next few weeks and months, para maging fully functional po ang ating Coast Guard station sa Kalayaan Island group,” Malaya said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

CONVOY

Meanwhile, the NSC and other government agencies met with the organizers of the planned civilian Christmas convoy in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend to discuss the group’s preparations for the event.

The "Atin To" Coalition earlier said that some 40 ships are set to participate in the convoy, which targets to distribute gifts to Filipino troops stationed in the West Philippine Sea.

“And tinanong po namin sila, kung ano na iyong mga barkong gagamitin nila and they ready informed us na mayroon ng isa, iyong Kapitan Felix which is a 5,000 gross ton mother ship ‘no. At mayroon pang isang supply ship, iyong Motor Launch Chewy ‘no, which is around 200 tons ‘no, and there will be other ships,” Malaya said.

The NSC official said the activity, which will be conducted from December 10 to 12, will pass through the vicinity of the Ayungin Shoal, where the Chinese Navy, Coast Guard, and maritime militia have a strong presence.

From there, the group will proceed to Lawak and Patag islands.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa ‘Atin Ito coalition kasi nakinig sila sa aming panawagan na mas magandang puntahan din nila iyon ibang mga isla na hawak ng Pilipinas para makapagbigay atensiyon din naman doon sa mga islang iyon na hindi kilala ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO