PCG completes resupply of Kalayaan despite distance, rough weather

This file photo shows Pag-asa Island from a distance. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard has completed a five-day rotation and resupply mission to the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea to deliver fresh supplies and personnel as well as basic services to residents despite rough weather.

ABS-CBN News was among those on BRP Cabra, one of the two 44-meter-long multi-purpose response vessels of the PCG, used in the mission.

The PCG first went to Pag-asa Island to hold a medical and dental mission for residents of the island.

Barangay Pag-asa is located 280 nautical miles away from mainland Palawan and lies beyond the country's exclusive economic zone.



This was followed by the inauguration of the PCG's new station on Pag-asa Island on Friday, December 1, which authorities hope will help counter Chinese aggression in the waterway.

During the inauguration, 19 Chinese maritime militia vessels were monitored near the island.

Authorities also spotted a China Coast Guard ship and a People's Liberation Army Navy ship.

BRP Cabra also went to three more Philippine-occupied features in the Kalayaan Island Group — Likas Island, Patag Island, and Lawak Island. Unlike Pag-asa, these occupied features have no civilian communities.

ROTATION OF PERSONNEL

Aside from bringing supplies, the PCG ships also brought personnel stationed in the West Philippine Sea back to the mainland.

Among those heading home was CG Apprentice Seaman Arnel Almazan, who had been assigned to Patag Island for the past 40 days alongside personnel of the Navy and the Marines.



"Mahirap po sa tubig, kapag naubusan po ng tubig. Tubig ulan po talaga nakaka-pagsurvive sa amin, lalo na pag maulan," he said.



"Masaya po at makakauwi na, makakapahinga na," he also said, adding he was looking forward to bonding activities with his family.



CG PO3 Fritz Gebert Tawtawan, meanwhile, was among four Coast Guard personnel assigned to Lawak Island.



He expects to stay on the island for two months, which means he will be missing Christmas and New Year at home with his family.

"Well-prepared naman ang tropa sa gawa na pinaghandaan namin ito. Nagkaroon kami ng...mga advanced info regarding sa aming dadatnan sa Lawak," Tawtawan shared.

He said they were able to talk to their families to explain that they have to be deployed to the West Philippine Sea.



"Talagang ganito sa amin sa serbisyo: Hindi laging masaya, minsan may malungkot. Ginagawa namin ito, hindi lang para sa pamilya namin, kundi para sa lahat, para sa bayan."



Apart from the distance, the unfavorable weather also made the RoRe mission more challenging, but this did not dampen the spirits of PCG personnel.

"Masaya po kasi nakapag-serve ako sa ating bansa, nagbantay ako sa ating teritoryo," Almazan said.



"Sa ngayon, medyo mahirap gawa ng matataas na alon. Sa aming first time na ma-assign ngayon sa Lawak, excited kami na mag-serbisyo para sa ikagaganda ng ating bayan," Tawtawan said, adding he is honored to have been picked by the Coast Guard to stand watch at Lawak Island.